Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $230.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

