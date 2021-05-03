Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -185.39 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

