Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

BIP stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.15 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,085.71%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

