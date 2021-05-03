Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.