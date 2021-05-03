Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.77 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66.

