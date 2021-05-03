Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $157.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

