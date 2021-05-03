Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 979 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

