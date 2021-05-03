China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.1 days.

OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

