China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.1 days.

OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit