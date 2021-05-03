Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells $4,111,445.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

