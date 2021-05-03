Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New $14.25 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.