CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 48.8% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Get CHS alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.