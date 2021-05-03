Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.78.

CB opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

