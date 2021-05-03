Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 143,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

