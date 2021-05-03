Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.56 million, a P/E ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

