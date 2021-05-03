CIBC Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$47.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.81. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

