Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $102.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.42.

NYSE XEC opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 113,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,277,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

