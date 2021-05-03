Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.
Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 283,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
