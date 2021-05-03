Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 283,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

