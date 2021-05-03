Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.04. 597,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.