Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

