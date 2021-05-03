Citigroup Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.99 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

