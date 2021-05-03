Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,829,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

