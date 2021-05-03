Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

