Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

