Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 65.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

