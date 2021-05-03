Clarius Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

