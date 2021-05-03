Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $816,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $361,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.5% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 96,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $192.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.