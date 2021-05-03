Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 2,977,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,293. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,180.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

