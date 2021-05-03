Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 53.9% in April

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.11.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.