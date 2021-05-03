Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 53.9% in April

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

