CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 371.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $251,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

