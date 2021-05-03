CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 515,645 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

