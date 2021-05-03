Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 151,094 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $46.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.