Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

