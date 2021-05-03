Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,351 shares in the company, valued at C$18,951,736.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.