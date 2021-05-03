Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

