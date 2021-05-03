Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 1,213,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,182. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

