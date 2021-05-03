Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.13. 42,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,301. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.