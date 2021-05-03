Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $80,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $259.23. 27,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

