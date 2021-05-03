Comerica Bank Has $164.36 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,068,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Comerica Bank owned about 0.74% of Energy Transfer worth $164,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 223,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,978,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

