Comerica Bank Has $35.50 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,690. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

