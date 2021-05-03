Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

