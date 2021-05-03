Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.