Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,255. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

