Commerzbank (CBK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (ETR: CBK):

5/3/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.40 ($6.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.20 ($4.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.70 ($5.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.49 ($6.46) on Monday. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.18 and its 200 day moving average is €5.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

