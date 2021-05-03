Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGDDY. Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

MGDDY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

