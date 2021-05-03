Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of ELPVY opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

