Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.