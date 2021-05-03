Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

