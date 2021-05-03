Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Pinterest stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

