Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

