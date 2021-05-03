Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000.

FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

